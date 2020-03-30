Olive Group rolls out new online training platform

My Virtual Tutor expected to add €8m to company revenues by the end of 2022

Irish-founded educational technology group Olive has launched a new online training platform that it expects will add an extra €8 million to company revenues by year-end 2022.

The company, founded by entrepreneur Brendan Kavanagh in 2006, has invested €5 million in My Virtual Tutor, which allows for remote staff learning, upskilling and regulatory compliance.

Olive Group has gone live with the platform earlier than originally envisaged to help organisations struggling to train staff in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Among the company’s partners are Ibec, the Restaurants Association of Ireland and Retail Excellence, while clients include Lidl, DAA, Keelings, Tesco, BAM, SuperValu and Irish Water.

“Given the coronavirus challenge, we have accelerated the launch of My Virtual Tutor to help organisations to train staff while also keeping their employees and customers safe,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“The educational technology movement extends far beyond the current crisis. Organisations are turning to e-learning en masse, as it is a time-efficient way to train employees; and by using engaging, immersive technologies such as virtual reality, it helps them to retain key information that they can apply on-the-job,” he added.

Olive Group, which is targeting revenues of €20 million by the end of 2022, currently employs 350 people in 12 countries and produces digital learning content in 27 languages.

