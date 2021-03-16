NearForm appoints Ciaran Cosgrave as chief executive

NearForm has appointed former Accenture director Ciaran Cosgrave as its new chief executive, as co-founder Cian Ó Maidín moves into the role of company president.

The software consultancy firm, which built the Covid-19 contact tracing app for the HSE, announced the move on Monday.

Mr Cosgrave will take over the operational management from Mr Ó Maidín, who will concentrate on customer success. The incoming chief executive has more than 20 years’ experience of growth, strategy and leadership, having previously held the role of managing director for Europe at Accenture, leading its digital solutions platform ServiceNow. He was also vice-president for Europe at cloud advisory and technology services company Cloud Sherpas, which was acquired by Accenture in 2015.

He previously held chief technology officer roles at a number of IT services organisations, and founded two software companies.

“Digital transformation remains high on the agenda for all organisations,” Mr Cosgrave said. “NearForm’s expertise and ability to build and deliver accelerated, cost-effective digital services paired with our commitment and leadership within the open source community, make us the right partner to lead enterprises on their transformation journey.”

Waterford-based NearForm was founded in 2011 by Cian Ó Maidín and Richard Rodger, and specialises in bringing cloud computing to large enterprises, building faster, more stable, more versatile business platforms.The company’s first project was rebuilding the Sunday Business Post’s website.

A year later, Nearform signed up Condé Nast and now counts the New York Times, Intel, IBM and Microsoft among its paying customers.