Intel confirms Covid outbreak at Leixlip construction site

Intel has confirmed a Covid outbreak on the construction site for its new manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The chipmaker, which recently announced plans to create 1,600 new jobs as part of a $7 billion investment, said that approximately 70 cases have been confirmed to date but that the situation is “fluid”.

The company said health authorities have been informed of the outbreak and that follow-up testing had identified additional cases.

All workers at the site have been informed of the situation.

“We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can - to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures,” said a spokeswoman.

“For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection,” she added.

Intel, which is due to announce first quarter results late on Thursday, last month announced plans to more than double the manufacturing space at its Irish operation as part of a global plan to accelerate its chipmaking capabilities and revive the company’s fortunes.

The semiconductor giant is investing $7 billion in the Irish business over the three years to the end of 2021 as it expands its base in Leixlip, Co Kildare, in a major project it said was creating a further 5,000 construction jobs.

The expansion process is expected to take up to two-and-a-half years to complete.

Intel’s investment in Ireland will reach $22 billion (€18.6 billion) once the project is completed. The company first established operations locally in 1990. It employs about 5,000 people currently in Leixlip.