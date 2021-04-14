PayPal to relocate 131 Irish-based roles

PayPal on Wednesday told some 131 of its Irish-based staff it is proposing to relocate their roles to other countries following a review of its operational needs.

A spokesman said it involves, “a limited number of operational teams in our sites in Dublin and Dundalk but the key point is that this is subject to consultation.”

The spokesman also said the company remains “completely committed” to Ireland, where it has operations in Dundalk and Dublin and the move “is not an across the board change and does not represent any kind of reduction of our commitment to Ireland.”

Some 72 jobs in Dundalk and 59 in Dublin are understood to be involved and staff affected were informed of the proposal first, the company said.

In a statement it said: “PayPal is committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly and generously.

“The company is offering impacted employees the option to volunteer for redundancy, with enhanced redundancy and support packages to help them as they move to the next step in their careers.”

Other locations

The spokesman declined to be drawn on the other locations under consideration for the roles.

“Our performance is strong. We are a global company. We evaluate our structures to meet our global operational needs; it is not a reflection on people in Ireland, far from it, but it does reflect we have to adjust to our customer needs to continue to be successful.”

After the changes, if they proceed, the company will still have some 2,700 staff in the Republic.