Instax Mini 40: A nostalgic nod to time before digital cameras

There is something very simple about the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40. There is no hybrid system, no digital screen. You just point and shoot – and hope for the best. You don’t have too long to wait though as this is one of Fujifilm’s instant cameras – well, about a minute after you take the shot if we are being precise. It’s a nostalgic nod to a time before digital cameras and 165 images of the same event uploaded to Facebook before anyone has even left the building. The Instax Mini 40 even looks the retro part, with a textured leather-look case and a pop-out lens. It has an automatic flash and exposure control, with a selfie mode so you can still take shots of yourself in all the interesting places we can now go.

