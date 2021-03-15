Former rugby pro Andrew Trimble scores with investment for Kairos

Belfast-based sports technology company Kairos has raised £1.5 million (€1.75 million) to support further expansion.

Founded in early 2018 by former Irish and Ulster rugby professional Andrew Trimble and entrepreneur Gareth Quinn, the company helps elite sports teams and athletes better manage their schedules.

The solution allows them to easily keep track of training sessions, meetings and physio/medical appointments, as well as providing communication channels.

The platform is currently used by clubs in every tier of English football, a number of Euro 2021 international sides, Premiership and PRO14 rugby sides, as well as sports teams in North America and South East Asia.

Kairos said it intends to grow headcount as it ramps up expansion efforts. The start-up intends to open a new office in the US as well as expand further in Ireland and Britain.

Techstart led the fundraise with its investment director Allen Martin saying it was happy to support Kairos’s next stage of growth.

“Led by our world class engineering team, we have developed a cloud-based platform that helps athletes to focus on their own bespoke performance plans, while seamlessly providing valuable tools and insights to coaches and medical staff,” said Mr Trimble.