‘Evil Has A Name’ is pinnacle of true crime podcasting

True crime fans looking for another fix after binging on Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, should try out Evil Has A Name. In fact, if you didn’t like the way the Netflix documentary almost glorifies Bundy, then you’ll prefer this podcast series. It focuses on the investigation into the Golden State Killer and the legwork, long hours, and luck that went into tracking him down.

The luck aspect begins with one of the main voices in this series: now-retired detective Paul Holes, as a rookie, was rummaging around in old files when he happened upon the 20-year-old unsolved cases of the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker.

These are all the same person (not a spoiler if you watched extensive news coverage of his arrest last year) so the tension comes not from unveiling some big secret but from following Holes and his colleagues as they zero in on Joseph James DeAngelo thanks to advancements in forensic science. This is a superb audio series that also gives the victims a strong and clear voice. And if you’re an Audible member, it’s free to download.

