EU decision on Facebook oversight a slap for Irish DPC

The regulatory world just became notably more uncertain for the big technology companies that have chosen to base their EU headquarters in Ireland. Until now, one significant consequence of their choice has been to acquire the Irish Data Protection Commissioners (DPC) as lead regulator for any General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) related violations.

Under a GDPR mechanism known as the one-stop shop, even if a concern arose in another EU state and a citizen filed a complaint with their own national data protection authority (DPA), the complaint would be passed on to the regulator in the state in which the company has its European base. The original intention was to streamline and expedite the complaint process, and afford regulatory stability to the businesses operating in multiple EU markets.