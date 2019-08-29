Envisage Cloud aims to generate €1m with new retail tool

Irish company Envisage Cloud has launched a new retail software solution in the UK, aiming to generate €1 million in new revenue.

Connections is a software product that helps retailers to manage their back office tasks in a fast and efficient way. It has already been rolled out in Ireland, but the UK launch represents a major expansion for the company

The company is investing €300,000 as part of its UK growth, targetting 3,000 store locations, and expects to create five jobs in software development, product management and sales.

The investment is being supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The software automatically updates fuel, shop, café and deli transactions that go through a retailer’s tills to their centralised accountancy software, eliminating the need to manually input this data. It also automates the management of supplier invoices and delivery dockets.

“Bringing this innovative solution to the UK market is a hugely exciting step for Envisage Cloud and one we have put a lot of hard work into preparing for,” said Ray Ryan, director, Envisage Cloud. “We have invested years in building unmatched relationships with EPoS providers and store suppliers to ensure virtually every UK retailer can avail of Connections regardless of their existing software.”

The move comes as the UK government introduces a digital tax policy.

“With Brexit causing so much uncertainty in the market, retailers are increasingly focusing on what they can control,” Mr Ryan said. “ Businesses are looking to technology to ensure they are doing things in the most efficient way possible to maintain profit margins. Integrating systems, streamlining processes and capturing accurate and up-to-the-minute reports of business performance are all ways of gaining the competitive edge. Connections now enables UK retailers to do exactly that.”