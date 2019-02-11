Eir plans €500m upgrade to broadband network

Eir plans to invest €500 million in a new fibre broadband network that will supply 1.4 million premises across the State, including every town with more than a 1,000 homes.

The annoucement is seen as a major play by the State’s largest telecoms group to regain market share from Virgin and Sky, particularly in urban areas.

The company said the new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network represented a major overhaul of its existing infrastructure and would take five years to construct with approximately 75,000 homes being passed each quarter.

The network would be capable of delivering broadband speeds of 10 Gbps.

Eir’s investment will follow the completion in June of its rural broadband roll-out to 335,000 homes at a cost of €250 million. The homes were controversially removed from the National Broadband Plan (NBP), the State-backed scheme, at the last minute.

The Government is still deliberating on the final and only bid for the NBP project and is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Eir chief exectuive Carolan Lennon said she expected the NBP would take five to seven years to complete, considerably longer than the Government’s timeline, and would use Eir’s existing rural network to service the homes covered.

“I am delighted to announce this substantial imvestment of more than half a billion euro, which is a key step in the evolution of Eir’s network, and indeed of the entire telecoms infrastructure in Ireland,” she said.