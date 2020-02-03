Discreet device charges range of Qi-enabled products wirelessly

Juku Wireless charger (€40)

Juku’s QI wireless charger does pretty much what you would expect: charge a device wirelessly. Compatible with phones, headphones and other devices that are Qi-enabled, you simply pop the device on the pad and it charges without the need to plug in a cable.

But the small circular pad is more discreet than some that have crossed this desk, with a zinc alloy and fabric design. Plus it’s a lot smaller, and when table space is at a premium, that is an important consideration.

The charger supports 5W and 10W Qi charging and 7.5W more Apple wireless devices, but the faster-charging standards only work with an optional Qualcomm Quick Charge Wall Adapter.

Margin for error

If you do decide to put this beside your bed, the only thing you’ll see is a small LED status light, which is enough to see the status of the charger but not bright enough to annoy you.

Like other wireless chargers though, you have to watch where you drop your device. With a smartphone, that margin for error is much smaller because of the size of the charger compared to the phone. If you are charging headphones though, you need to keep an eye on that status light to make sure you don’t get a disappointing surprise when you go to use them and find they haven’t charged.

jukugear.com