Datalex appoints former Google finance director as new CFO

Datalex, the travel software company hit by accounting irregularities, has appointed Niall O’Sullivan as its new chief financial officer.

Mr O’Sullivan joins from Google where he served as finance director, where he had responsibility for accounting, financial compliance and contractual controls for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Prior to this he held senior positions with companies including Pearson, Vodafone and Oracle.

Interim chief executive Sean Corkery welcomed Mr O’Sullivan’s appointment.

“Niall brings a wealth of financial and operational experience which I know will add significant value to our future performance and growth,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan’s appointment comes during a difficult period for the Dublin-listed company, whose long-standing chief executive Aidan Brogan quit earlier this month.

Shares in Datalex lost more than 60 per cent of their value after the group issued a profit warning in mid-January and revealed suspected accounting irregularities that were subsequently confirmed.

The company’s shares were suspended from trading earlier this month, after it said it would not be in a position to publish its full-year results by an end-April deadline to comply with market transparency rules.

Datalex’s problems have seen it rely on its main shareholder, Dermot Desmond, for a €3.85 million equity injection and €6.15 million loan in recent months.