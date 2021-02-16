Cork-based cybersecurity company Smarttech247 to expand

Cybersecurity company Smarttech247 is to add 30 staff at its Cork operation, expanding as it seeks to keep pace with evolving threats fuelled by an increase in reliance on digital technologies.

The company said it was recruiting for roles in finance, international sales, business analysis, engineering, marketing and human resources.

Smarttech247 said it was investing heavily in research and development in Ireland, with plans for new products this year. The increased staff will also help grow the company’s customer base.

The announcement was made virtually by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

“In these challenging times it is welcome news to be able to announce new cybersecurity jobs for Ireland.The Smarttech247 story is a great example of what can be achieved with the combined ambition and talent of an Irish firm,” he said. “It’s been inspirational to see their international growth and achievements, thanks to hard work and determination at all levels in the company.”

With an increased number of businesses dependent on cloud technologies and digital tools in the current pandemic, the cybersecurity industry is expected to grow in value in the coming years.

“Our team constantly maintains an expert level of knowledge of the complex and evolving threat landscape. Our cutting-edge skills and dedication to protecting clients have allowed the company to earn its reputation as a trusted provider and market leader,” said Smarttech247’s founder and CEO, Ronan Murphy. “ We have exciting plans for 2021 that will allow us to innovate further in the infosec world for our customers and this recruitment drive is the first step.”