Clare-based HR company expands as remote working grows

Clare-based company HRLocker will create 50 new jobs as the coronavirus pandemic and the move towards remote working fuels significant growth.

The new hires will double the Lahinch-based HR-tech company’s current size.

“We are expanding our sales and marketing team to bring more support to new and existing customers, while our investment in product development and customer support will allow us to continue innovating and configuring our platform to meet the unique HR needs of the market going forward,” said chief executive Adam Coleman.

The company offers businesses cloud-based software to automate administrative elements of human resources, including performance management, absence management, continuous professional development and timesheets.

The company has also introduced a number of remote working-related features in recent months, including geolocation log-ins, contactless clock-ins, employee self-service and digital noticeboards. The new features came amid increased demand for remote working due to the pandemic, with companies forced to deal with employees located away from the traditional office environment.

“With remote and dual working now the norm for many organisations, business leaders are now looking for technologies that enhance employee experience and minimise disruption,” said Mr Coleman. “In 2020, we saw a huge rise in HRLocker platform users and early figures indicate that trend is going to continue. The expansion of our team will enable us to continue delivering great software solutions, that connect businesses and their people, at scale.”