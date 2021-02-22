Challenge to €70m Kildare wind farm to be fast-tracked

A challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s permission for a €70 million 12-turbine wind farm in Co Kildare has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

Lorraine Quinn and Eco Advocacy CLG previously got permission from the High Court to seek to have the board’s decision quashed.

The board granted permission in September 2020 for the development at Drohid, near Carbury.

In their judicial review challenge Ms Quinn of Drohid in Carbury, who lives close to the proposed development, and Eco Advocacy, an environmental NGO, claim the decision is flawed on grounds including that it does not comply with wind energy guidelines contained in the 2000 Planning and Development Act.

They also claim the board failed to carry out an appropriate assessment, in accordance with EU directives, of the proposed development.

There was a failure to consider the impact of the proposed development with a nearby solar power project, it is further claimed.

The applicants also raised concerns about the level and impact of noise from the proposed development.

National grid

The developer of the proposed wind farm, North Kildare Wind Farm Group, claims the scheme will cost €70 million to build and connect to the national grid. It applied on Monday to have the case fast-tracked in the Commercial Court list.

Its application for admission was brought on grounds including any delay would adversely impact the commercial viability of the project,

The developer claims the proposed wind farm has been through a lengthy planning process, and if given the go-ahead would create 160 jobs during a projected 18-month construction period.

Admitting the case to the list, Mr Justice David Barniville said it was most likely suitable for inclusion in the court’s strategic infrastructure development list.

There was no opposition to the application to admit the case to the Commercial Court list, and it will return before the courts later this month.