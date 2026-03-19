Tourist tax of up to €5 per night considered for Dublin city

A charge of €2 per visitor per night would net €17.5 million a year for Dublin city, an analysis has found. File photograph

A tourist tax of up to €5 a night could be charged at Dublin hotels, putting them on a par with those in Venice, according to an evaluation from Dublin City Council.

An analysis of the potential for an accommodation levy, or “bed tax”, by the council’s economic development office found a charge of €2 per visitor per night would net €17.5 million a year.

However, a charging structure based on hotel stars could add considerably more to council coffers.

A tax on hotel-bed nights is charged in 21 of the 27 EU member states. It has long been sought by Dublin City Council but any such move would require legislation.

The council had examined different pricing structures across EU and UK cities. Ross Curley, head of the council’s economic development office, relayed that information to the council’s finance committee on Thursday.

“The three core ways of charging are per person per night, per room per night, or a percentage of the room rate. All these come with different permutations and outcomes from the perspective of revenue collection and the complexity of how they might be collected.”

In Manchester, a flat rate of £1 (€1.16) per room per night was applied, which was “quite a low level” but had resulted in €2.8 million accruing in the first year. In the Portuguese city of Porto, the charge had recently increased from €1 to €3 per person, capped at seven nights and not charged for children under 13.

Amsterdam increased its tax from 7 per cent to 12.5 per cent, making it the highest accommodation levy in Europe and netting €572 million in 2024. In Venice, the nightly tax ranged from €1 to €5 per person, based on the type of accommodation.

[ The Irish Times view on proposed hotel bedroom chargeOpens in new window ]

A structured levy system had been examined as a possibility for Dublin, Curley said. For one- and two-star hotels and hostels, a charge of €2 per night could be applied. For three- and four-star hotels and Airbnb-style properties, this would rise to €3, while for five-star hotels, a €5 charge could apply.

“This is just one option for a fee structure,” he said. “If it was €2 per room, you would arrive at €17.5 million annual collection as a flat fee. That gives some context what it would be worth to the local authority.”

A structure involving a flat fee based on hotel type was one of the easier models to apply, Curley said.

“Obviously this is just one of the options, but it allows you to plan, based on 80 per cent-plus occupancy,” he said. “It gets a bit more complicated when you get into dynamic pricing – with the percentage, it’s going to vary widely and might be that bit harder to plan ahead. But obviously, that would be a much larger figure.”

Surveys conducted by the council found 64 per cent of Dubliners were in favour of the concept of a tourist tax, he said.

Opposition was largely from the hospitality sector, with concerns it would make Dublin a less attractive destination. However, he said the experience of cities such as Porto and Amsterdam, which had increased the charge, and Venice and Barcelona, which was dealing with over-tourism, indicated the tax did not deter visitors.

As an example of a potential timeline for passing of legislation, he cited the Scottish parliament, which passed legislation to allow for a visitor levy in in May, 2024. In January, 2025, Edinburgh city councillors voted to introduce the tax and it will be introduced in July of this year.

“As we’ve seen, it could be a two-year piece, as in the context of Edinburgh.”