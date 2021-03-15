AMI to create 60 jobs as it rebrands as Vyta

IT recycling company AMI is to add 60 jobs at its operations in Dublin and Belfast, as the company rebrands to Vyta.

The move is part of Vyta’s aim at achieving €10 million in revenues by the end of 2021, with €14 million projected by 2023.

The secure IT recycling company is also set to invest €3 million in its business, funding operations, marketing and training to support that growth plan.

The expansion in its workforce will bring the company’s total number employed to 150 by 2024, with Vyta recruiting for roles in marketing and sales, finance, engineering, operations and logistics, customer service and human resources. Forty of the 60 will be in engineering and operations.

Vyta helps organisations manage the secure retirement of their end-of-life IT, mobile and electrical equipment.

Refurbished laptops

Also on the cards is a new ecommerce sales warehouse in Ireland to help grow Vyta’s retail arm, RefreshedByUs, which offers high-quality refurbished laptops and PCs sourced from large companies and government departments throughout the UK and Ireland.

The company is also investing in its IT deployment service capability, which supports customers in large-scale IT equipment rollouts to dispersed workforces and locations or organisations that are relocating.

Philip McMichael, chief executive of Vyta, said 2020 had been a strong year for the company, and it was looking forward to introducing the new brand.

“We are very excited to reveal our thought-provoking new brand, which highlights this vital nature of our service and allows us to build on it for the future. We believe that it will provide significant impetus to our ambitious growth plans,” he said .

“The demand for our business is driven by three critical business drivers: security, compliance and sustainability. We have built the most secure IT recycling service across the island of Ireland to enable organisations to cleanse their old laptops, desktops and hard drives and ensure that no sensitive customer or business information remains.”