Stripe raises €600m, Revenue hands over €1m and the post-vaccine office

Online payments company Stripe has raised an additional $600 million (€502 million) in investment with the State’s sovereign wealth fund among the investors. It has also announced plans to create over 1,000 jobs locally over the next five years. Charlie Taylor reports.

Embattled stockbroking firm Davy has asked its staff to come forward if they know of other situations in the past where clients may have had reason to complain about its advice as it tries to negotiate the devastating fallout from its €4.1 million fine. Mark Paul has the details.

TerminusDB, a Trinity College Dublin spinout that has developed an open-source collaboration platform for large and complex data, has raised €3.6 million in seed funding. Charlie Taylor reports

Revenue has agreed to hand over about €1 million to Dutch tax authorities as part of the settlement of a dispute concerning where the tax on profits generated by the Irish-based insurance division of Dutch telecoms giant, KPN, should be paid, writes Mark Paul.

IT recycling company AMI is to add 60 jobs at its operations in Dublin and Belfast, as the company rebrands to Vyta. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Chartered surveyors are warning that Irish homeowners may faceincreased house insurance costs in future, after rebuilding costs rose by 7.3 per cent over the last 18 months. Mark Paul reports.

Irish betting giant Flutter says it is “considering” listing a small number of shares in its US subsidiary Fanduel but has not made a decision at this point. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Pilita Clark finds out how the post-vaccine world will present workers with its own problems.

Chris Johns, with some trepidation, tackles the throny issue of zero Covid.

In our weekly opinion slot Melanie Crowley, head of employment law at Mason, Hayes & Curran, warns that the Government’s remote working policy may inhibit investment.

In our Inside Business podcastwe look at the extraordinary events of the past week at Ireland’s biggest stockbroker Davy, with help from reporter Joe Brennan and Professor Niamh Brennan, an expert on corporate governance.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts.