Staff numbers at Artemis Technologies to treble by end of year

Staff numbers at Artemis Technologies, which is leading a Belfast-based consortium to decarbonise maritime, are expected to almost treble to 70 by the end of 2021 and rise to 100 by this time next year.

It is part of a major recruitment drive by the company as it ramps up its programme to develop and build a new class of zero-emission fast ferries in the city for the global market.

The ferries will accommodate up to 350 passengers, and the initiative is aimed at passengers rather than freight at present. The development is a 41-month programme that began last September with a view to ferries entering commercial operation as early as 2024.

The £60 million (€68.4 million) project, backed by UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund, is being led by the company’s chief operations officer, Mark Gillan.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Artemis Technologies, and the wider maritime sector, as we make strides towards a net zero future for the industry, both in the UK and across the globe,” said Mr Gillan.

“Operating from Northern Ireland, together with our partners in the Belfast Maritime Consortium, we are working to deliver transformative new technology that will revolutionise maritime transport.”

Recruiting

“We are recruiting for a number of key roles throughout the organisation and are particularly interested in hearing from exceptional potential candidates in the fields of flight control and complex systems engineering and electronics, project planning, procurement, electric drive train, naval architecture, and a range of support and administration roles.”

Harnessing knowledge that combines technology from the America’s Cup and Formula 1, the vessels to be developed in Belfast will be powered by the Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system.

The Belfast Maritime Consortium brings together a range of established and young firms, academia and public bodies, including Belfast Harbour, Spirit AeroSystems, Northern Ireland Advanced Composites Engineering, and Creative Composites.