Savills getting nosey; beauty loses personal touch; and summer sun headaches

Estate agent Savills is asking people to disclose proof of how much they can afford to pay before allowing them even to view properties at a new development in Dublin in a move that has been criticised as being in breach of data protection laws. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a Dublin audience that the European Commission plans to propose a new directive to ensure “uniform implementation across all European Union member states” of any deal on international rules for corporate taxation, writes Mark Paul.

Stripe has secured a further $1 billion (€830 million) in investment, according to media reports that indicate the company recently offered investors the chance to purchase shares from early backers and employees past and present.

Aircraft maintenance specialist Lufthansa Technik is weighing up options for the Shannon operation where it employs more than 500 people in a move that could see the business sold to local rival Atlantic Aviation Group. A decision, writes Barry O’Halloran, is due by the middle of next month.

Other sectors feeling the pinch include the whiskey and dairy businesses that have traditionally seen product sourcing and processing across the Border. Brexit means many producers now face tariffs across Europe and, reports Colin Gleeson, they want the European Union to recognise Irish products that contain some level of input from Northern Ireland as still having EU origin status.

Still on Brexit, Monaghan entrepreneur Ross McMahon is a poster boy of post-Brexit British business with a baby milk formula brand that has won approval of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now, he’s bringing it back home and, writes Charlie Taylor, hopes to make €1 million in sales in year one on the back of listings with Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Boots.

Online logistics company Scurri, which describes itself as “stripe for shipping” is to create 100 new jobs after raising €9 million from backers. The company’s software makes it easier for online retailers to ship goods to customers. Charlie has the details.

In her Media column, Bernice Harrison looks at the challenges of the beauty industry where the personal touch and in-store sales have always been the basis of brand-building. Now, as retail reopens post-Covid, beauty is having to make a brave face of augmented reality to sell its wares.

Travelling abroad this summer? Fiona Reddan has four things to watch out for in a year when Covid is making things tricker and, in some cases, significantly more expensive

And, in Q&A, we look at how Fair Deal calculates what you have to pay for a nursing home bed and also how, when it comes to inheritance, your aunt might not be your aunt at all.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.