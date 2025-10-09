DevAlly raises €2m in seed funding to further develop accessibility compliance platform

Accessibility compliance platform DevAlly has raised €2 million in a seed funding round that will support its development and increase its staff numbers.

The round was led by Miles Ahead, with backing from European angel investors and support from Enterprise Ireland and NDRC.

Founded in 2024 by Cormac Chisholm, Patrick Guiney, and Darren Britton, DevAlly works with companies to embed accessibility into product development.

It plans to use the money to increase its staff to 16 people, with new roles in product and engineering, and further develop its platform and its ability to serve the US market.

“If your product isn’t accessible, it’s broken. Accessible products reach more people, reduce legal risk, and strengthen your brand,” said Mr Chisolm. “With this investment, we’re doubling down on great talent to help democratise accessibility once and for all.”

The company is tapping into a growing market, with regulations compelling industries to make their products more accessible. The European Accessibility Act officially came into force on June 28, 2025, and applies to a range of services and products that includes ecommerce platforms, banking apps, public sector websites and hardware. Failure to comply with the new rules could lead to fines of up to €500,000 and other penalties that include exclusion from public contracts and product bans.

Its AI-driven compliance management platform helps businesses to incorporate accessibility into their products as they are building them, automatically detecting accessibility problems in digital products and fixing issues within minutes.

“DevAlly is redefining digital accessibility; this isn’t just a compliance checklist – it’s an end-to-end solution that empowers product teams to embed accessibility into design, development, and culture,” said Luc Burgelman, Miles Ahead. “That approach is what makes DevAlly so powerful: it enables intuitive, inclusive digital experiences across all devices. The company has tremendous potential to become a global leading player in this field.”