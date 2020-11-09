Up to 145 retailers get grants to enhance online operations

The Government has approved €5.3 million in funding for 145 retailers to enhance their online operations.

The funding is part of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, launched as part of the Government’s July stimulus package.

The scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, targets retailers which already have an online presence and want to strengthen it.

It offers grants worth between €16,000 and €40,000, to cover up to 80 per cent of project costs, to enable businesses enhance their digital capability and drive online sales.

Announcing the latest tranche of funding under the scheme, Minister of State for Business Damien English said the second call on the scheme had received 204 applications.

Grant

The average grant value was€36,700 with 70 of the successful applicants located outside Dublin.

“The economic value of operating in the e-commerce space and its convenience for customers has come to the fore in 2020 and this scheme aims to help companies improve and maximise digital sales prospects,” Mr English said.

“We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers, even when shopping online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the e-commerce market,” he said.

“ Of course, this market is not limited by geography and physical location and we know that Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on the international marketplace,” he said.