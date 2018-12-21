Spar returns to Dublin Airport with new Terminal Two outlet

Spar has secured a new concession in Dublin Airport after the airport’s operator replaced it in its previous location in favour of an outlet that would appeal to its international passengers.

The convenience store group has invested €500,000 in the outlet which officially opens on Friday, replacing the WH Smith store located just outside the arrivals area in Terminal Two. This is just across from Spar’s previous location. It is not clear whether WH Smith sought to retain the contract which had to go for public tender because the initial contract had ended.

Spar Ireland has agreed a five-year contract under a tender process with DAA to operate the 92sq m (1,000sq ft) store which is slightly smaller than the concession it previously operated. The turnover for the outlet is projected at almost €4 million per year.

International market

DAA chose to replace Spar in its previous location at the beginning of this year with a “high quality coffee offer”.

“Given the mixed profile of users of the area it is essential that the offer has the capability of appealing to the international market,” a tender published at the time said.

Had Spar not applied for its new location, there would have been no convenience store in either Terminal Two or Terminal One.

The opening of the new store forms part of Spar’s €20 million expansion strategy, it said, and coincides with Dublin Airport reaching the 30 million passenger milestone for the first time in its history.

Colin Donnelly, the retailer’s sales director, said the company’s position in Dublin Airport is a “powerful platform for Spar”.

“Being awarded this contract is a testament to the positive contribution that Spar has made to Dublin Airport’s retail offering since first opening in the mid 1990’s and the plans that we have to ensure that the convenience retailing needs of travellers and airport employees are well catered for,” he added.

Spar Ireland, part of the BWG Foods group, operates about 400 stores across the country. The company is in the throes of expanding its estate, which includes plans to launch 40 new stores over the next two years including on 10 greenfield sites.