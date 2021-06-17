Primark opens first Czech Republic store as it eyes further expansion

Primark has opened its first Czech Republic store in Prague, marking the 14th market for the retailer.

The store, which is based on Wenceslas Square, employs more than 300 people.

The Prague shop joins Ljubljana in Slovenia, and Warsaw and Poznan in Poland, and is part of the company’s expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. Primark has signed a lease for its first store in Slovakia, and has announced Polish stores in Krakow and Katowice. A second store in the Czech Republic is set to open in Brno in 2022.

“We are so excited to finally bring Primark to the Czech Republic and what better place to do this than in the heart of Prague.

“This is another important market for us as we continue our expansion into Central and Eastern Europe and build our pipeline of new stores across the region,” said Paul Marchant, chief executive at Primark.

The company will implement safety protocols for the opening of the new store, with face coverings required and social distancing in effect. The company said it had also increased the frequency of its in-store cleaning.

Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF). The retailer has been hard hit by ongoing coronavirus restrictions; it does not offer online shopping, and many of its stores were shut due to the restrictions on non essential retail.

Results for ABF published in April showed operating profit at Primark/Penneys fell 90 per cent to £43 million in the first half of its financial year. Trading in Europe was “mixed” in the 24 weeks ended February 27th, ABF said.