Ocado Retail's revenue growth accelerates in latest quarter

British online supermarket Ocado Retail said revenue rose 39.7 per cent in its first quarter to February 28th, an acceleration from the previous quarter, reflecting continuing strong demand for grocery deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, said revenue totalled £599 million versus £429 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue growth in the previous quarter was 34.9 per cent. – Reuters