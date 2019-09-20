Fuel prices to rise at Irish pumps following Saudi attack

Retailer and forecourt operator Applegreen has said the price of fuel at Irish petrol pumps is set to increase following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure last weekend.

Drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and another major oilfield, sparking huge fires.

They disrupted more than half of the kingdom’s oil output and jolted global supplies. Oil prices rose as much as 20 per cent on Monday to above $71 (€64.50) a barrel - the most in nearly three decades.

Speaking to The Irish Times as the company published its interim results on Friday, Applegreen chief executive Bob Etchingham said the consequences of the attack would trickle down to Irish consumers.

“There was a spike in international oil prices in the week,” he said. “That will in time be passed through to us. It has moderated somewhat. It’s down to about 5 per cent at this stage, but that will be passed through to all fuel retailers in Ireland in due course.”

He said the process was “probably starting to happen now” as supply lines are “relatively short”.

“You may see price increases coming through at the pumps early next week,” he said, although he did not speculate on the extent of the increases. “There may be some further moves and currency changes as well so I wouldn’t want to put a number on it,” he said.

In its interim results, Applegreen reported a 145 per cent increase in gross profit to €268 million in the first six months of the year.

The company, which has a major presence in the Republic, the UK and the USA employing about 11,000 people, published interim results for the for the six months ended June 30th, 2019, on Friday.

It saw group revenue increase by 73 per cent on the same period last year to €1.5 billion.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 204 per cent to €58.9 million from €19.4 million in the same period the year before.

There was like-for-like growth in fuel revenue of 8.4 per cent and growth in fuel gross profit of 14.3 per cent.

Like-for-like growth in non-fuel (food and store) revenue was 5 per cent while non-fuel gross profit growth was up 6 per cent.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 0.66 cent per share.

In the Republic, revenue increased by 14.1 per cent and gross profit increased by 11.8 per cent.

Total fuel gross profit increased by 16 per cent. This reflected favourable market conditions, particularly in May and June. The comparable period in 2018 was impacted by weather disruption in February and March.

Like for like food and store sales and gross profit increased year on year by 3.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively, driven by organic growth in existing food outlets. Food and store sales last year would also have been impacted by the weather disruption.

Its dealer and fuel card volumes continued to grow and now account for 35 per cent of Irish fuel volumes on a combined basis.

During the period, Applegreen expanded its estate in the Republic by six sites which included one service area site, one petrol filling station site and four dealer sites.

Mr Etchingham said he was “very pleased” with the trading performance.

“Further initiatives were taken to further develop the business, including recently announced acquisitions in the US,” he said.

“Like for like revenue and profits from the underlying Applegreen estate, excluding Welcome Break, continued to show strong growth, whilst significant progress was made on the integration of the Welcome Break business acquired in the UK in the fourth quarter last year.

“The delivery of anticipated synergy benefits is firmly on track and we see the opportunity for greater savings than originally expected going forward.”

In terms of outlook, the underlying Applegreen business “continues to grow at a satisfactory rate”.

“Whilst there is currently no certainty around the timing and impact of Brexit, the resilient nature of our business and our self help initiatives should help protect us from potential downsides,” the company said.

“We therefore remain confident in the prospects for the business for 2019 and beyond.”