Coronavirus: SuperValu and Centra owner hiring hundreds of new workers

One of Ireland’s main food retailers is temporarily hiring hundreds of new workers. Musgrave is seeking those with experience in retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving and warehousing, and has reached out to restaurant and hotel staff affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The company, which runs the SuperValu and Centra franchises in Ireland, as well as Donnybrook Fair, is trying to meet increased demand in stores around the State. Musgrave also operates the Mace franchise in Northern Ireland, as well as the Day Today and Daybreak brands.

Musgrave has asked any businesses that have been forced to lay off staff with expertise in these areas temporarily to contact its human resources team.

The company’s retail partners are also hiring directly, and Musgrave has advised people whose employment has been affected by the virus to contact their local store about potential opportunities.

‘Support communities’

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley said: “We are doing all that we can, in the safest way that we can, to support communities across Ireland during this difficult time.

“There has been a huge increase in demand across our network for the past week and a half, and we expect to see increased footfall for an extended period now.

“To meet this level of demand, we need to increase our team numbers and ensure we have enough people to allow our current staff to get time to rest.”

He added: “We’re working closely with different representative bodies to prioritise those in the restaurant, food and retail sectors who were amongst the first to lose their jobs because of Covid-19.”

– PA