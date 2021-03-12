Aldi to create 25 new jobs with new store in Co Cavan

Aldi Ireland is to create up to 25 new permanent jobs as it opens a new store in Cootehill, Co Cavan.

An additional 50 jobs will be created during construction of the proposed new store, which will see a substantial investment into the local area.

Aldi employs more than 4,500 people and operates a network of 145 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic.

The group has submitted a planning application for a new 1,315sq m store to Cavan County Council. The new store will be centrally located on Station Road close to Market Street.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100 per cent green electricity and will feature four electric vehicle charging points outside the store.

Aldi said “ample parking facilities” will be provided for those driving or cycling to the store. There will be 93 car parking spaces available along with 10 bike parking spaces.

Aldi regional managing director Donald Mackay said: “We have been planning to open in Cootehill for some time and are delighted to have identified a site in the town centre.

“The environmentally friendly store is designed to meet the shopping needs of the local community and will be landscaped to complement the local area.

“We look forward to investing in Cootehill and bringing our award-winning offer to the people of the town.”