What to consider if older person or loved one needs care at home

Whether you are an older person needing support at home or the loved one trying to organise it, the help has to be the right fit. If you use a private company, cost will be a factor too. Letting someone new into your home and into your life is a big deal. So if you want to plan ahead, what’s the first step?

It is no surprise repeated studies show most older people want to live at home and in their communities for as long as possible, receiving care when needed. It makes sense for the State too – care at home costs far less than a hospital or nursing home bed.