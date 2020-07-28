Stocktake: Rising US valuations may hurt long-term returns

Expensive markets can become more expensive in the short-term

A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Johannes EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Johannes EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

 

Rising stock prices in the face of declining earnings means US valuations are on the rise. The Russell 1000’s price-earnings ratio is up over nine points from its March lows, notes FTSE Russell’s Philip Lawlor, “far outdistancing the average five-point gain for its developed peers”.

It trades on 23 times estimated earnings – near a 15-year peak and way above most developed markets, which trade on 15–16 times earnings. Other metrics, like the cyclically-adjusted price-earnings (Cape) ratio used by long-term investors, show “an even wider rift between the US and the rest of the world”, cautions Lawlor. Valuations are also concerning index fund giant Vanguard, which last week forecast US stocks would average annualised returns of 4 to 6 per cent over the next decade, compared to 7 to 9 per cent for global stocks.

That echoes a recent Goldman Sachs forecast, which predicts US stocks will generate annual returns of 6 per cent over the next 10 years, well below historical norms. Expensive markets can become more expensive in the short-term, of course, but don’t be surprised if rising valuations dent long-term returns.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.