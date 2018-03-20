‘I’ve learned to not let money and possessions own me’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a bit of both. You can’t take it with you. My father, who died two years ago, taught me the value of that. But I always try to have a little stash in the piggy bank for the unknown. We can’t always anticipate what lies around the corner, and it’s best to be prepared for it. Do you shop around for better value?

I definitely will seek out good quality at a good price. If something seems overpriced I’m happy to walk away without buying it. What might look like the best value for money is not always the case, and I’d rather have less of a quality item than lots of something of bad quality. What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

It was super extravagant, but it made me so happy – a Porsche Boxter I bought back in the good old days! It was second-hand, but it still cost me €36,000! It was my pride and joy – metallic navy with a tan leather interior, absolute luxury. I was very lucky that my design business allowed me to indulge in something so timeless and beautiful.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Our home. We’re very thankful that we have one to call our own. We just repainted it a classic old school Georgian pale/warm shade of pink, and have fallen in love with it all over again. The house is a few hundred years old: it’s our sanctuary, and the best value for money investment we’ve ever made. How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Local for food -– the butchers, the fishmongers, the fruit and veg shop and then the local supermarket for everything else. You end up having chats with great characters, which I love. I tend to buy most of the baby stuff online. We have a six-month-old baby boy constantly in need of new things like a high chair, water beakers he can chew on and an endless supply of bibs to catch the dribble, milk and food. Do you haggle over prices?

I would a bit on big-ticket items if I think the price is more than it should be or the price is beyond my budget. I’m not afraid to say what my budget is and ask if the seller can do it for that price. If I think the price is fair, I would immediately honour the seller and pay it.

At the end of the day, most people are just trying to pay their way. As an artist, I am very aware of how subjective value can be. Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Yes. It taught me to be more selective with my purchases. Do I really need it? If the answer is no, then I leave it. Do you invest in shares?

No. Cash or card?

Card. I am really bad at carrying money around. I’m forever losing things, and there’s nothing worse than losing money like that! What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Some Rathborne candles for our dining table and hallway. They are designer looking but not too expensive. The smell is gorgeous and they last forever. Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

A deposit for my first house. It felt like a huge achievement, I couldn’t believe I managed to do it. Have you ever lost money?

My wallet was stolen in Tokyo when I was over there on my own with work. I couldn’t speak Japanese, didn’t know anyone and my phone didn’t work there. Thankfully, I found $20 in my pocket and was able to make a call to get it sorted, but it was a horrible experience. Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No! I’ve never been into betting – and I was artist in residence at the Curragh for two years, so I could probably have gleaned a few great tips. There’s a lost opportunity!

Is money important to you?

Yes, in that we all need it to pay our bills, but I’ve learned to not let money and possessions own me. How much money do you have on you now?

Not a red cent. Just the visa debit and credit cards in my wallet.

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea