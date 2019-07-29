‘I’m too competitive to be a gambler, so I stick to playing sports’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I would definitely say I’m a saver. Obviously, I have to spend on day-to-day items, but I tend not to splurge on big items unless I have to. At the moment, saving for a mortgage is high on the agenda.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, I actually really enjoy shopping around and getting the best value for whatever I’m buying.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My first car, an Opel Insignia, on which I got a good deal. We set up a savings scheme in work so I decided I would aim to purchase a car through this. It worked out just fine.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

This may sound boring, but sun cream is definitely my best everyday purchase. My skin is quite fair and obviously I’m outside a lot training and playing, so I’ve definitely got the best value out of it.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I really like to support local businesses.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I don’t really tend to haggle, unless I’m on holidays trying to get the best value for something on the beach. You don’t see a lot of Irish people haggling in stores.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

It has certainly changed my thinking and made me be even more conscious of spending on items that I don’t really need. But as I’m sure you can guess, I am a saver, so I don’t think to go crazy when spending.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I don’t. It is something that I don’t know much about and so I wouldn’t be comfortable investing in them until I was well in the know.

Cash or card?

Definitely cash. I hate being charged for deposits on my card and like to have cash to hand, in case I need it suddenly.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

As we’re in the summer season, I wanted to buy some sandals to wear out and about. I spent €15 on them and they really weren’t good value for money as they broke after three days.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I saved up for 10 months to purchase my first ever car. I was so excited and extremely proud that all the hard work paid off and I could purchase my dream car – at the time!

Have you ever lost money?

My wallet was stolen once. Fortunately enough, I hadn’t a whole pile of cash in it at the time.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

No, I’m really not a big gambler at all. I’m too competitive to be a gambler, so I stick to playing sports.

Is money important to you?

Obviously we all need money to get by and to buy the essentials that we need in life, but it really isn’t the be-all and end-all for me. Once my family and friends are happy and healthy and we have enough money for things, that’s all that matters to me.

How much money do you have on you now?

€25.

in conversaiton with Tony Clayton-Lea