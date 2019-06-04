Can I buy a home in Dublin on an average wage?

Forget about a help-to-buy deposit: no affordable homes are being built in Dublin

Fiona Reddan

One option in Dublin for a buyer on an income of €37,000 is a two-bedroom house on Clonard Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12, which is asking €199,000.

One option in Dublin for a buyer on an income of €37,000 is a two-bedroom house on Clonard Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12, which is asking €199,000.

Not so long ago, a reader had a query as to whether or not there was “any hope” for them to buy a house. Single, and earning about €37,000 a year in a public-sector job, the reader despaired of being able to save enough money for a mortgage.

It’s not an unusual situation and it’s one that’s becoming increasingly common given the upward trajectory of rents; our reader is likely paying a significant amount in rent but, despite the fact that they may end up paying far less if they could secure a home, they will find it “almost impossible”, according to financial adviser Michael Dowling, to qualify for one.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.