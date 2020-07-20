‘After homeschooling, the stock market might be more manageable’

Me & My Money: Anna Daly, presenter Virgin Media One’s Ireland AM, and an ambassador of the Marie Keating Foundation. www.annadaly.com

Are you a saver or a spender?

Somewhere in between, I think –although leaning towards spender!

Do you shop around for better value?

I figure that if businesses always get at least three quotes before buying, then we as householders should think like that, too. I try to shop around for bigger ticket items and, with online shopping, that comparison is made so much easier. There’s nothing as frustrating as buying something and then realising it’s half price elsewhere.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I have a penchant for an expensive handbag. I remember going to London years ago with my cousin on a girlie weekend/shopping trip. I had about two bags to her 20 but we probably spent the same amount of money. I’m a quality over quantity kinda girl. That’s how I justify the odd expensive designer handbag, anyway.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

There are two things we’ve bought that don’t owe us a penny and I don’t particularly enjoy looking at either – a trampoline and a small little wooden bench/table set that my kids often eat snacks at. They are far from fancy or elegant, but hugely practical and worth every penny and more. The trampoline has bought me endless hours of peace, especially during lockdown.

How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

For the last few months I’ve naturally shopped online for handiness sake but, even online, I’m conscious of supporting Irish companies. I’m a big supporter of shopping local and buying Irish. It’s particularly sad to see some beautiful restaurants and wonderful businesses cease trading due to the Covid restrictions so, for those that can survive, I’ll be delighted to give them my business. I made a point of saying that Grogan’s would be the first pub I’d go to for a drink post-lockdown as they were the first to close and led the way in the #ClosethePubs debate.

Do you haggle over prices?

Only in markets and only abroad, where I feel it’s almost rude not to. I remember my dad would randomly suggest a cheaper price “for cash” in a jewellery store when I was a child, and I thought I was going to die with the embarrassment. Looking back, it was probably a perfectly reasonable question.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

We’ve been making cocktails, margaritas, so I’ve picked up a few bottles of Patrón over the last few months. Don’t judge me! I’ve also enjoyed some of the burger boxes and BBQ kits that the various restaurants have created as an alternative to normal trading, and I think we’ll continue to support those local offerings.

Do you invest in shares?

No, but after homeschooling the kids, perhaps the stock market might be more manageable?

Cash or card?

Card. I never have coins when I need them, but thankfully everything from parking apps to payment transactions are mostly digital, so it works.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

It was a coffee and some pastries this morning in my local deli, The Bear Paw, in Delgany village. Great value – there’s so much bad coffee out there that you can’t put a price on a good one.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, when I was in school, I had a part-time job and the same in college. I was always saving for my next break away, holiday or backpacking trip around Australia. They were all money well spent.

Have you ever lost money?

On property, yes.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’ve had a few bets come in at big race days at the Curragh and Leopardstown. I’ve had my fair share of losers too, though, but you never hear much about those!

Is money important to you?

I think I’d be foolish to say it isn’t. It’s great to have money and the things money can buy, but I think it’s so important to remember that some of the greatest things in life are things money can’t buy.

How much money do you have on you now?

Nothing, just my cards.

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea