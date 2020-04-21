Oil price crash, Nama’s bids for Glass Bottle site, and PCP payment breaks

Benchmark US oil prices crashed into negative territory for the first time in history on a day of chaos in oil markets.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) closed bids for the development of the Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend, Dublin on Monday. Barry O’Halloran has the runners and riders.

Work is to commence shortly on finishing about 1,000 homes on 35 social housing sites which are currently near completion. Cliff Taylor has the details.

Banks and car finance providers have moved to offer customers on personal contract plans (PCPs) payment breaks of up to three months, writes Peter Hamilton.

Is it ok to screenshot a newspaper article that is behind a paywall and then make it available to the world for free on social media? Laura Slattery thinks not in her weekly media and marketing column.

One of the impacts of Covid-19 is that share buybacks are likely to be out of favour for years to come, argues Proinsias O’Mahony.

Confused by the Government’s Covid-19 temporary wage subsidy? Laura Slattery makes sense of the latest changes to the scheme.

In our personal finance Q&A, Dominic Coyle answers a reader’s question about whether a house bought for their parents might land them with a tax bill.

Another reader wonders if they will be liable to pay in Ireland if they receive inheritance money from England. Dominic Coyle has the answer.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.