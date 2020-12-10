New motor insurance entrant likely and data analytics takes centre stage

Easytrip Ireland, a motorway tolling and parking tag provider, is planning to enter the Irish motor insurance market next year as a broker offering coverage from a number of insurers. Joe Brennan reports.

Ardquade, one of the main holding companies in the property group owned by developer Johnny Ronan, banked profits last year of €4.1 million from its income of about €21 million, according to accounts recently filed. Mark Paul has the details.

Datalex has granted 1.85 million share options to help motivate the two top executives hired last year to lead a turnaround at the travel retail software company following an accounting scandal, reports Joe Brennan.

Cantillon wonder whether TV watchers are in for an ad blizzard and independence for Shannon Airport is back on the agenda.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, says EU legislation which is coming could greatly improve the web.

Ciara O’Brien tells us how the coronavirus pandemic has moved data analytics front and centre . Ciara also reviews Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II.

Olive Keogh finds out how the latest generation of Irish food innovators are serving up new vegan products. Olive also hears how Kocoono ,a soft and cuddly weighted blanket, is designed to soothe adults and children who are feeling upset, stressed out, or just in need of comfort.

This week’s Inside Business podcast discusses the reopening of shops and restaurants after the lockdown and a crunch week for Brexit.

