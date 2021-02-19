Virgin Media and Eir settle alleged breach of copyright action

Internet and television provider Virgin Media has settled its action against Eir over alleged breach of copyright when it included Virgin’s free-to-air channels on Eir’s Apple TV 4k set-top box.

Virgin had in late 2019 launched Commercial Court proceedings seeking an injunction restraining Eir broadcasting all its free-to-air channels and its own Virgin Media One and Two channels.

Virgin had also sought an injunction preventing infringement of copyright and a declaration Eir has no entitlement, under the Broadcasting Act or otherwise, to broadcast or disseminate the channels via the Apple TV product.

Eir claimed Virgin must offer the free-to-air channels on non-discriminatory terms in accordance with the 2009 Broadcasting Act.

When the matter came before Mr Justice David Barniville on Friday, he was told by Declan McGrath SC, for Virgin Media, the matter had been settled and could be struck out.

Eir, represented by Joe Jeffers , consented to the matter being struck out.

No details of the settlement were given and the matter was resolved following a mediation.

Mr Justice Barniville congratulated the parties on reaching an agreement.