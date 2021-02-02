The Irish Times Group selects Xtremepush to enhance its apps

The Irish Times Group has selected Dublin-based company Xtremepush to enhance its mobile apps and websites.

The partnership will see both The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner websites and mobile apps benefit in a number of ways. The software is designed to give the Irish Times Group a clearer understanding of its readers’ online behaviour and interests.

Digital properties

The software will allow the group to send app and web push notifications to its digital audience.

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times Group, said: “Our aim is to enhance our digital properties, and improve both the relevancy and timeliness of our communications.

Trends and technology

“As an industry, publishing must continue to evolve and move with the latest trends and technology in order to meet, and exceed, the expectations of our readers. It’s fantastic to be able to find the right partner to help us do exactly this here in Ireland.”

Rob Pryce, chief revenue office of Xtremepush, said the ability to deliver breaking news alerts to readers as soon as an article goes live would “add significant value” to the company’s brands.