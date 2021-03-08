RTÉ confirm presenter Eoghan McDermott will not return to radio show

RTÉ have confirmed presenter Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to his role hosting the 2FM Breakfast Show.

In a short statement, RTÉ confirmed that “Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks,” it said.

Doireann Garrihy, who had hosted the breakfast radio show with McDermott, will remain on the show, the statement said.

McDermott (37) had been absent from the air for a number of weeks, with some media reports indicating he had taken unplanned leave.

He previously worked for Dublin radio station SPIN 1038, and had joined RTÉ 2FM in 2014.