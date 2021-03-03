Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for £70m
Acquisition is part of strategy to improve quality of sales with subscriptions, digital capabilities
The owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said on Wednesday that it has acquired science and technology magazine New Scientist for £70 million in cash from a consortium of investors led by its owner Bernard Gray.
Daily Mail and General Trust said the purchase, made by its consumer media division, is a part of its strategy to improve the quality of its sales by building up subscriptions and digital capabilities. – Reuters