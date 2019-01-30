Profits up at Kathryn Thomas’s media firm

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by TV presenter Kathryn Thomas increased to €391,765 last year.

Accounts just filed for Aquarius Productions by the host of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation show that the figure rose by €37,288 in the 12 months to the end of February. That is down on the €64,570 increase in the previous year.

In a very busy year for Thomas (40), the Co Carlow native also presented the most recent series of Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ. Her work on the show complements her own business endeavours in the fitness area.

Thomas set up health and fitness business Pure Results Bootcamp in 2014. The most recent accounts for that business show accumulated profits of €60,414 at the end of October 2017.

The Pure Results boot camp organises weekend-long and week-long retreats at the likes of Parknasilla Hotel in Co Kerry and employs trainers, fitness instructors and chefs along with a nutritional therapist.

Separate accounts for Vision Independent Productions, the firm that produces Operation Transformation, show that its accumulated profit rose €82,157 to €429,026 in 2017.

Thomas first came to wide public notice as the presenter of No Frontiers, a travel show on RTÉ. After that she co-presented Winning Streak between 2009 and 2011. She took over from the late Gerry Ryan as the presenter of Operation Transformation in 2011.