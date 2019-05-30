Daily Mail publisher reports 19% rise in first-half profit

The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail reported a better-than-expected 19 per cent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, reflecting a strong performance in consumer media, and said it was on track to meet market forecasts for the full year.

The company reported profit of £100 million (€113 million) on revenue of £724 million, up 1 per cent on an underlying basis, for the six months to March 31. Analysts at Numis had expected profit to come in at £86 million. – Reuters