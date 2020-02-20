Shares in exploration minnow plummet on discounted share sale

Shares in the Dublin-headquartered explorer Great Western Mining plummeted more than 30 per cent on Thursday after it raised funds in a discounted share placing.

The company, which controls a large tract of land in the US state of Nevada said to be rich in gold, silver and copper, raised £320,000 (€382,217) before expenses after issuing more than 290 million shares at a price of 0.11 pence each, a 31 per cent discount to the 0.16 pence closing price on Wednesday.

It said the proceeds will be used to “accelerate exploitation of gold prospects already sampled” at some of its mines.

“The funding will also allow the company to pursue and complete an acquisition of an already-defined new gold opportunity elsewhere in Nevada,” the company added in an update to the stock exchange.

The non-revenue generating explorer flagged in September that it would require additional funding as it reported a loss of €393,988 in the six months to the end of June last year.