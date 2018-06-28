Euronext Dublin appoints new chief as Deirdre Somers departs

Euronext Dublin has appointed a new chief executive after Deirdre Somers stepped down from the role she has held for a decade.

The position will be filled by current chief regulatory officer Daryl Byrne, who joined the company in 2000 and has held a number of senior roles since then. He will also become head of debt and funds listings and ETFs, and join the managing board of the group.

Euronext Dublin was formerly known as the Irish Stock Exchange before the €159 million sale to Euronext was completed earlier this year.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished since 1995, when I joined the Irish Stock Exchange, and over the past 10 years as CEO,” said Ms Somers. “After almost a year dedicated to building the best future for the company, I have decided to begin the next chapter of my business career. I am leaving, confident that the integration of the Irish Stock Exchange within Euronext offers the best opportunities for all our clients and stakeholders. Daryl Byrne is the best leader to complete the integration and pursue the implementation of Euronext’s ambitions for Euronext Dublin.”

Mr Byrne will transition to his new role over the summer. The decision is subject to a formal appointment by an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Euronext.

Euronext chief executive Stéphane Boujnah thanked the outgoing chief executive for her “significant contribution” to the development of the Irish Stock Exchange and her commitment to the integration of Euronext Dublin into the Euronext Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Daryl Byrne in his position as country CEO, head of debt a funds listings and ETFs, and at the managing board of the group,” he said. “Under his leadership, we shall continue focusing on delivering the best services to our clients in Dublin and across our geographies.”