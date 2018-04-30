Conroy Gold discovers another gold zone at Monaghan site

Irish exploration company Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has discovered another gold zone at its Clontibret, Monaghan, site.

The ongoing drilling at Conroy’s site comes as a result of a drilling programme announced in February. This is the second find of an “extensive gold zone” as Conroy identified success in an area south of the Tullybuck antimony mine earlier this year.

“These further results are excellent and the confirmation of a further extensive gold zone 30 metres to the south of the historic Tullybuck antimony mine builds significantly on what we have previously identified,” said the company chairman, Prof Richard Conroy.

“I am delighted at these additional excellent drilling results which include both high grades and wide intersections,” he said.

Market sources suggested the discovery was “interesting” but that commercial viability would require significant investment to discover the extent of the gold zone.