Oil swings after two-day decline as US-Iran talks remain mixed

Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP

Oil fluctuated after a two-day decline as traders weighed mixed signals on the trajectory of US-Iran peace talks.

Brent traded near $104 a barrel after swinging in a range of more than $6 on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was around $97. Tehran and Washington are reviewing fresh proposals from mediators on how to resolve their differences, according to a diplomat briefed on the matter. Still, Iran’s national security chief said on X that the US response has so far been “not satisfactory.”

The latest diplomatic efforts follow weeks of heightened tensions, with Iran stepping up attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump threatening renewed strikes after the midterm elections. Oil tumbled on Monday on signs of progress, but choppy trading returned Tuesday as deep divisions cast doubt on a breakthrough.

Global benchmark Brent has surged more than 70% this year as the nine-month war disrupted flows from the Persian Gulf and upended energy markets. Diesel and gasoline prices have also rallied, including in the US, potentially influencing the outcome of the midterms.

“The election matters purely as a calendar milestone that may influence the White House’s strategy on Iran,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates. The administration may now have “greater flexibility” over its next steps, given the political impact of higher gasoline prices were largely absorbed before the vote, he added.

For now, Trump is signalling restraint. The US has no immediate plans to strike Iran, he told the Financial Times in an interview. “We’re locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it,” he said.

Beyond the diplomatic signals, the revival of crude exports from the Gulf is starting to weigh on the physical market. Middle East oil metrics indicate near-term supply is outpacing demand for the first time since July, while prices for North Sea cargoes have also eased.

Saudi Aramco will maximise oil production this quarter as it boosts shipments from near prewar levels seen in October, Chief executive Amin Nasser said in a post-earnings call on Tuesday. Rising exports from its oil hub at Ras Tanura in the Gulf have supplemented flows from Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Separately, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US crude inventories declined by 5.3 million barrels last week, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. If confirmed by official data later Wednesday, that would mark a fifth weekly decline. - Bloomberg