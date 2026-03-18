Global markets rattled as Middle East crisis deepens

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve announced no change in interest rates. Photograph: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg

Global markets were rattled anew as Iran warned Gulf countries that a number of energy assets are now “legitimate targets” after Israel attacked its giant South Pars gasfield, sending shock waves through the industry.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished 1 per cent higher as a number of the index’s biggest companies climbed higher.

Among the financials, Bank of Ireland and AIB were up 3.1 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively. No frills airline Ryanair also boosted the index as it climbed 0.8 per cent with nearly 83 million shares traded.

It was a good day for the home builders as well, with Glenveagh Properties up 2.3 per cent while Cairn Homes jumped 2.9 per cent. Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan bucked that trend, finishing off 0.35 per cent.

Another standout name in the red was food giant Kerry Group, which was 2.6 per cent weaker at the closing bell. Glanbia also finished in the red, down 0.75 per cent.

London

The UK’s main equity indices fell, erasing earlier gains, as oil prices reversed course and headed sharply higher amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.9 per cent down on the day after starting the week on higher note, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.5 per cent.

The Middle East conflict, now in its third week, shows no sign of easing, as a strike hit Iran’s South Pars gasfield – the first reported attack on its Gulf energy infrastructure. The escalation prompted Tehran to threaten retaliation, sending oil prices jumping 5 per cent.

Consumer staples weighed most heavily on the FTSE 100, dragged down by Unilever, which slipped 3.4 per cent after Bloomberg reported the consumer goods giant was weighing a separation of its food assets.

Diploma jumped 17.8 per cent to a record high after the technical products and services distributor raised fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Europe

On the Continent, the Cac 40 in Paris closed 0.1 per cent softer, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended down 0.9 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent.

Euro zone government bond yields jumped, reversing course from earlier in the day, as oil prices rose in response to reports of attacks on Iranian energy facilities. German 10-year bund yields were last up around four basis points to 2.9441 per cent, having eased earlier in the day.

Bund yields, a benchmark for the wider euro zone, are up around 29 basis points since the US-Israeli war on Iran drove up energy prices, prompting investors to consider the possibility that interest rates might soon rise, which damages the appeal of fixed-income assets.

New York

Wall Street remained on edge, with stocks and bonds falling, as Iran’s vow to retaliate against strikes led to fears that such moves could trigger further disruptions and fuel inflation.

As traders moved away from the riskier corners of the market, the S&P 500 halted a two-day gain.

Micron Technology rose 1.4 per cent ahead of the memory chipmaker’s quarterly report after the bell, while SanDisk added 4.3 per cent.

Asset manager Apollo Global Management rose 3 per cent, while Ares Management Corp gained 2.3 per cent, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous week on private credit quality concerns. – Additional reporting: Agencies