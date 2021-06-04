Smurfit Kappa acquires Peruvian packaging firm for undisclosed sum

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa has acquired Peruvian packaging firm Cartones del Pacifico for an undisclosed sum.

Cartones del Pacifico, which employs 386 staff, is one of the leading paper-based packaging businesses in Peru.

The acquisition expands Smurfit Kappa’s footprint in the Latin America, where it already has operations in 12 countries.

“The acquisition of Cartones del Pacifico further expands our strategic reach and underscores our growing regional capability in Latin America,” Smurfit Kappa chief executive Tony Smurfit said.

“With a population of over 30 million, we are delighted to expand our footprint into Peru to help drive future growth,” he said.