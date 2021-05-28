Reach Group acquires supplier of bespoke packaging products

Reach Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mediahuis Ireland, formerly known as Independent News and Media, has announced the acquisition of Delpac, a supplier of bespoke packaging products to fashion and grocery retail chains and the food and hospitality sectors.

Delpac specialises in custom branded bags, gift wrapping and the manufacture of customised disposable coffee cups.

The deal includes Delpac’s gifting business, Floraville-Seasons, a wholesaler of Christmas decorations, gifting, home and garden products to a range of clients including gift shops, garden centres, home interior stores and hamper companies.

Reach said the acquisition was a “logical extension” of its existing business, given the similar fields in which the two firms operate.

The Delpac and Floraville product ranges will, it said, enhance the array of products it can offer to its existing customers, while also capitalising on other potential synergies between the organisations. The enlarged business will operate under the trading name Reach-Delpac.

Ian Keogh, CEO of Reach Group, said: “This acquisition is a very exciting development for Reach as it enables us to offer a broader range of bespoke products to our customers.

“Delpac has an excellent track record in the design, manufacture and delivery of custom-branded products and by combining that with Reach’s extensive logistics infrastructure and customer base, we’re very confident we can build on the success Delpac has achieved to date.”

Charlie Curran, managing director of Delpac, said the group was “delighted to have joined forces with Reach as it gives us access to their wide customer base and extensive distribution network which will add great value to the Delpac-Floraville business”.

“I look forward to working closely with the team at Reach to identify and exploit the many opportunities which exist to grow the Reach-Delpac business in the future,” he added.

Reach Group is a logistics and supply chain specialist, operating in a variety of sectors across multiple channels including grocery retail, hotels, cafés, delicatessens, schools, hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, and libraries.

Delpac was established in 1986 and is a supplier of branded bags to fashion and grocery retail chains, while also manufacturing custom-branded disposable coffee cups for hundreds of coffee shops around the country from its manufacturing facility in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.

Floraville was established in 1956 and has is a supplier of Christmas, home, and garden products to trade customers including gift shops, garden centres, home interior stores and hamper companies.