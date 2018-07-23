Mallaghan Engineering to create 200 jobs in Co Tyrone

The Northern Ireland manufacturing firm Mallaghan Engineering is to create 200 jobs as part of a multi-million pound expansion programme in Co Tyrone.

The Dungannon-headquartered company manufactures a range of airport ground support equipment which are used by major airlines and ground handling companies around the world.

Thousands of airline passengers use products designed and developed by the family owned business, like the “autonomous self-docking passenger stair”, every day while its range of high lift trucks for catering and cabin cleaning play a vital role in keeping airports and airlines around the world running smoothly.

According to Ronan Mallaghan, chief executive of Mallaghan Engineering, the company, first established in the 1960s, is today “one of the fastest-growing airport ground support equipment manufacturers worldwide”.

“We aim to further grow our market share of the global aviation industry and will be actively targeting opportunities in the US and China,” Mr Mallaghan said on Monday in Dungannon.

He said the company plans to invest in significant new product development, which will include a new airport apron bus and also expand its factory in Tyrone which will deliver a major jobs boost for the area.

As well as investing in additional leading edge manufacturing equipment Mallaghan intends to introduce an extensive training programme to boost skills in the area.

The North’s regional business development agency, Invest NI, is backing the company’s expansion with more than £3 million of financial support.

Invest NI’s chief executive, Alastair Hamilton, said the expansion at its Tyrone headquarters will position the company to meet a growing demand for ground support equipment worldwide.

“This announcement is fantastic news for Mid Ulster and Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry. The 210 additional staff the company expects to recruit over the next five years will, once in place, generate over £5 million annually in additional salaries to the Northern Ireland economy,” he said.